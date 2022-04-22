NBC brings back golden peacock look for ‘Inspiring America’ week

NBCUniversal News Group’s division-wide, multiplatform franchise “Inspiring America” will return for a second run the week of May 2, 2022, highlighting the stories of individuals who have made an impact on their communities and industries this past year.

The inspiring stories will air across “Today,” “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” “Noticias Telemundo,” MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News Now, NBCLX, and will also be featured on NBCNews.com throughout the week.

For the week, NBC brought back the intricate golden peacock look it used for its debut run in 2021, but switched the title to white.

The week-long series will culminate with the second annual television event, “Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List,” airing on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and Sunday, May 8, 2022 on NBC, hosted by “Nightly” anchor Lester Holt, along with “Today” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, as they recognize the honorees on the 2022 list.

The one-hour primetime event will highlight the honorees’ remarkable stories and feature interviews and reporting from anchors and journalists from across NBC News, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC and CNBC, including José Díaz-Balart, Craig Melvin and Shepard Smith.

“Inspiring America” is also the name of a regular kicker segment on “NBC Nightly News,” which uses a different logo.

“Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List” will air across NBCU News Groups’ television and streaming networks on:

NBC at 9 p.m. eastern, 8 p.m. central, 7 p.m. mountain, 7:30 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, May 7

MSNBC at 10 p.m. eastern Saturday, May 7

CNBC at 11 p.m. eastern, Saturday May 7

Telemundo at 12 a.m. eastern Sunday, May 8 under the name “Inspirando a América”

Encores will stream on:

Today All Day at 6 p.m. eastern Sunday, May 8

NBC News Now at 9 p.m. eastern Sunday, May 8

The special will also be available on demand on the MSNBC Hub on Peacock.

New this year, NBC News Audio will produce special Inspiring America episodes across many of the networks’ flagship podcasts including “Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes Podcast,” “Into America with Trymaine Lee” and “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” along with the showcasts of network programming.

Encompassing a diverse mix of extraordinary individuals and newsmakers, The 2022 Inspiration List includes: