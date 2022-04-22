SmallRig expands video lights lineup with RC 220

Following the successful introduction of the SmallRig RC 120 Point-Source Video Lights earlier this year, SmallRig has expanded its lineup with a higher-powered COB video light, the RC 220 Point-Source Video Light.

The RC 220 series continue to offer flexibility in a lightweight, compact design, while noticeably increasing light output.

SmallRig RC 220 Point-Source Video Lights come in two configurations – the RC 220D for Daylight (5600K) output and RC 220B for Bi-Color (daylight or adjustable color) output. The RC 220B allows adjustment of color temperature (2700K ~ 6500K), hue, color-matching, and much more!

High Luminescence: the RC 220D (220W) center illuminance reaches 98,700 Lux# at 1 meter (3.3 ft) and the RC 220B (220W) center illuminance reaches 84,500 Lux# at 1 meter (3.3 ft). Control output from 0 ~ 100%. (with hyper reflector)

High Color Accuracy: with CRI/TLCI scores of 96+/95+, RC 220 Series lights produce professional-level color reproduction and rendering and consistent, stable color output.

Intelligent Remote Light Control: the SmallGoGo App allows individual or group control of SmallRig lights up to 100m (328 ft) away. Remotely control light output, special effects, color temperature (RC 220B only) and more.

Ultra-Quiet Active Cooling System: the automatic circuitry activates the extremely quiet fan (<30dB) when needed for stable performance and safe, continuous use without disturbing video recording.

Standard Bowens Mount: quickly attach or remove SmallRig softboxes or choose from the impressive range of fully compatible light shaping accessories offered by other brands.

Dual Power Supply System: use adapter in the studio or popular V-mount batteries for in-the-field productions.

The RC220 lights are available for preorder now with an MSRP of $369 for the bi-color and $329 for the daylight.