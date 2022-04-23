CNN is subtracting CNN+ references from its site

CNN has been quietly removing references to CNN+ from its website after the April 20, 2022 announcement that it would shut down the streaming service after a month of operation.

The CNN+ icon that was added to the primary navigation bar in February 2022 has been yanked with only “Audio” and “TV Channels” links still remaining. Clicking “TV Channels” takes the user to the CNNgo interface that requires a TV Everywhere login.

The network previously announced plans to eliminate the CNNgo brand. CNN+ did not include standalone access to the primary CNN and HLN feeds, but still allowed users with pay TV accounts to stream them via separate authentication.

Meanwhile, the main navigation’s hamburger menu that was previously on the right side of the black navigation bar has also been moved to the left.

The right side continues to feature a search and account icon.

The network has also removed a prominent row of “now streaming” thumbnails that appeared on the homepage under the lead stories and is no longer including headlines with the CNN+ icon next to them and linking the user to the CNN+ interface.

An examination of the underlying code of CNN’s site reveals that it appears to be using geolocation and JavaScript to hide certain elements from users from certain regions, such as where some services were or are not available, so the site may vary in appearance and layout depending on location.

Another change is that a user attempting to sign up for the service is now greeted with a bold red 404 “page not found” error page when attempting to access the URL “https://plus.cnn.com/account/register/cnn-plus” which is the former account registration page.

The page, somewhat ironically, reads that “Something happened” and that “It could be you, or it could be us” along with a bold background design featuring an oversized solid version of the “+” icon allowing a textural collage of smaller interwoven icons with various gradient and glow effects applied to them.

It makes sense that CNN has disabled the signup process since the service only has days left and it has already said it intends to offer prorated refunds for unused subscription time, though it could be argued that all the attention the shutdown has been receiving might have sparked more interest in it and people willing to fork over the $2.99 “deal of a lifetime” price just to see what the fuss (or lack thereof) is about.

CNN was likely only taking in perhaps around a little over $2.50 per month once credit card processing fees were taken out and issuing refunds generally doesn’t result in a reversal of those charges, so continuing to sign up people only to have to refund them in a week makes little sense.