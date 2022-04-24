Grass Valley brings Unreal Engine to GV AMPP ecosystem

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Grass Valley is bringing Epic Game’s Unreal Engine to its Agile Media Processing Platform, allowing native integration with its video technology.

“We are proud that Grass Valley is bringing native integration of Unreal Engine into AMPP,” said Bernt Johannessen of Unreal Engine.

“This new integration allows companies and individuals to build video products on Unreal Engine that directly integrate into broadcast infrastructure that can run anywhere, on-prem or in the cloud. With native support for Unreal Engine in their modern cloud-based platform, Grass Valley is opening up valuable opportunities for broadcasters to create dynamic workflows seamlessly,” added Johannessen.

“Graphics and editing are two areas that tend to be kind of religion with customers,” said Sydney Lovely, CTO, Grass Valley, in an interview with NewscastStudio. “I think it’s going to be really important for customers that we have a robust ecosystem that they can work with.”

GV AMPP is the center of the Grass Valley Media Universe, the company’s larger vision to allow media organizations the power to use both on-premise and cloud technology to build production environments. GV AMPP includes a variety of apps – such as GV AMPP Graphics – and partner integrations that will potentially be able to utilize the Unreal Engine.

“Our customers will be able to leverage Unreal Engine to build virtual sets, augmented reality, and graphics into their storytelling, produced either locally or in the cloud, thanks to AMPP,” said Andrew Cross, CEO, Grass Valley.

“It will give media companies the flexibility to produce the next generation of production without the boundaries of traditional workflows. I am thrilled to be partnering with a world-class company like Epic Games and help extend the reach of Unreal Engine on AMPP.”

Grass Valley has recently added Vizrt to AMPP along with the full capabilities of the NDI protocol.

Unreal Engine has become the standard-bearer for real-time rendering in broadcast production and is supported by nearly every graphics solution provider.