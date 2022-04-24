SNS unveils latest EVO OS with new user experience and faster experience

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) introduced EVO OS v7 during the 2022 NAB Show, with an entirely new user experience and faster, easier, and more intuitive management of EVO shared storage systems.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch the fully reimagined EVO OS v.7 at NAB this year,” said Ryan Stoutenborough, president at SNS.

“We rebuilt the entire EVO OS from the ground up to improve the complete product experience for our users. This new architecture opens a world of opportunities for on-prem and remote users, as we continue to serve creative communities with advanced shared storage workflow solutions that help them create their best work, faster, from anywhere.”

“Every part of the EVO software has been reimagined,” said Eric Newbauer, CTO and co-founder at SNS. “Its newest features offer an enhanced experience for EVO customers, enabling them to manage an unlimited number of users, build cloud automations, perform user audits, secure their assets, and more.”

Administrators can now access key metrics and manage multiple EVO v.7 servers on a single interface with federated management, a new feature with the latest release. EVO OS v.7 also features HTTPS/SSL support, local language support, and Access Control List (ACLs) for folder-level permissions.

As always, EVO OS v.7.0 ships with the powerful and easy-to-use EVO Suite—an intelligent collection of asset management, automation, and remote editing tools purpose-built to enhance creative workflow—included for unlimited users with no per-seat licensing.

SNS also announced at NAB that EVO shared storage servers are now available with greater performance, capacity, and up to 100Gb Ethernet connectivity.