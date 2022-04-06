NAB Show 2022: SNS introducing new MAM workflow solutions

This year, it’s all about workflow for SNS (Studio Network Solutions) at the 2022 NAB Show — on-premise, remote, hybrid.

The company will highlight EVO shared storage servers in multiple form factors for teams of all sizes along with EVO’s 4K and 8K performance.

The company notes their solutions include:

Remote editing tools

Seamless cloud workflows

Apple-certified ProRes transcoding

Enhanced NLE workflows across Premiere, FCP, Media Composer, and Resolve

Hybrid cloud and multi-EVO environments

Time-saving automation

Secure remote access

DPX and OpenEXR workflows

Extended API functionality

Major updates that improve security and simplify administration

Plus all-new features in EVO and ShareBrowser to be revealed at NAB 2022!

SNS will be at booth N3420, located in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.