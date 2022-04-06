Industry Feed
NAB Show 2022: SNS introducing new MAM workflow solutions
This year, it’s all about workflow for SNS (Studio Network Solutions) at the 2022 NAB Show — on-premise, remote, hybrid.
The company will highlight EVO shared storage servers in multiple form factors for teams of all sizes along with EVO’s 4K and 8K performance.
The company notes their solutions include:
- Remote editing tools
- Seamless cloud workflows
- Apple-certified ProRes transcoding
- Enhanced NLE workflows across Premiere, FCP, Media Composer, and Resolve
- Hybrid cloud and multi-EVO environments
- Time-saving automation
- Secure remote access
- DPX and OpenEXR workflows
- Extended API functionality
- Major updates that improve security and simplify administration
- Plus all-new features in EVO and ShareBrowser to be revealed at NAB 2022!
SNS will be at booth N3420, located in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
