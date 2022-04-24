Zero Density launches online learning platform

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Zero Density has launched an online learning platform for creators of broadcast graphics and virtual sets.

The Zero Density Academy – which is available at no cost – includes more than 50 in-depth video lessons to enable broadcasters to hone skills and earn Zero Density a certification at no cost.

“When we released our Reality software, we were the first to make high-end compositing happen in real time, live on broadcast,” said Faraz Qayyum, head of academy at Zero Density.

“We’ve since helped clients like Fox Sports, The Weather Channel and Warner Media enhance their virtual studio production workflows with the Reality ecosystem, which enables them to deliver photorealistic immersive experiences to their global audience. We then made Reality Engine freely available on our website, where it’s been downloaded tens of thousands of times. Now, we are taking the next step: sharing all we know about creating immersive broadcast graphics by launching Zero Density Academy.”

The online learning platform was developed using feedback from industry and educational partners and is based on structured, self-paced micro-learning content.

Topics covered include real-time graphics operations, production controls, creative workflows, green screen, AR compositing along with pre-defined Reality courses that cover skills for career tracks, including:

Operator

Generalist

Content Specialist

Technician

Virtual Production Specialist

Broadcast Designer

“Some of these career tracks are only just starting to be established — but through our work with the world’s biggest broadcasters and virtual studio experts, we’ve seen the skyrocketing demand for these skills first-hand,” Qayyum explains.

“Today, virtual production is changing film sets and virtual studios are revolutionizing live television. Real-time graphics are the future, and we’re helping the industry’s talent be ready for it.”

Once courses are completed, a final assignment will be submitted to Zero Density for review.

Through individual feedback, users will have support for their work. Once they pass the assignment, they will receive the Zero Density certification and be listed on the website as certified professionals.