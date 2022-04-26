Grass Valley announces end-to-end NDI integration for AMPP

Grass Valley has announced that its Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP) now provides full support for NDI, the widely adopted video-over-IP technology.

With the adoption of NDI into AMPP, Grass Valley’s cloud-native production and playout platform, users benefit from a complete end-to-end integration for both on-prem and cloud workflows that cover the entire functionality required by a modern software-based media enterprise.

With native integration of NDI into the AMPP infrastructure, it is now possible to route an almost unlimited number of signals anywhere in the world. The integration means AMPP provides support for full graph-based signal flow manipulation, including provision for signal telemetry, routing, multi-viewers, and remote callers.

“By offering support for NDI within AMPP, we are broadening our capabilities to millions of users that need the full broadcast NDI workflow,” said Andrew Cross, CEO, Grass Valley.

“Building NDI into Grass Valley’s technology aligns with our vision to help our customers as they transition to the future of media and entertainment and embrace software, cloud and IP based workflows. This integration further empowers media companies to adopt operating models that embody choice and streamlined workflows that deliver better efficiencies, giving them the agility to produce and deliver more compelling live content.”

NDI into AMPP can be used natively with all AMPP applications, including the Live Producer, Master Control Switcher and the full K-Frame production system. Audio mixing replay and full ingest capabilities are fully integrated into a single platform. Users have complete management of NDI assets with a workflow solution for scheduling, voice-over, AI and even an integrated quick-cut editor. AMPP with NDI also integrates into Adobe Premiere, with support for growing files, and Playout support of almost all media onto NDI streams is also provided. Full integration with ST2110, SRT and SDI with end-to-end ancillary data and closed caption support is included. Having NDI integration into all major remote calling applications including, Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Skype and Microsoft Teams, allows media companies to have remote callers directly into any AMPP powered production.