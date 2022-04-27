Quicklink introduces Cre8 video production tool

Quicklink has announced the launch of Cre8, a video production tool for producing professional virtual, in-person and hybrid events.

Cre8 allows the user to capture, create and broadcast productions within an easy-to-use, intuitive interface – on your own hardware.

The Cre8 solution combines all the tools required to create the most professional productions possible.

The tool allows capturing from unlimited sources, such as cameras, microphones, videos, NDI sources and more.

It also supports integrating remote guests from Quicklink Studio (ST55), Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, WhatsApp, FaceTime, Facebook Messenger, Discord and Slack.

In addition, with Cre8 you can broadcast your productions to multiple physical, digital and social destinations, including the ability to stream simultaneously to any platform, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Twitch and any other destination via RTMP or SRT.

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of Cre8. We have listened carefully to customers’ requirements and produced a powerful video production tool that allows you to produce a broadcast experience that perfectly shares your story.” said Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink in a statement. “Unleash your creativity and produce virtual, in-person and hybrid events with unlimited possibilities – exactly how you imagined.”

Quicklink’s Cre8 is available as a flexible monthly subscription for as little as $50 per month. A free community version of Quicklink’s Cre8 is also available, allowing you to create productions for free.