Ateme launches 5G streaming solution for live event viewing

Ateme has announced the launch of its 5G streaming solution enabling powerful and engaging video experiences for mobile users. The solution has already been used in the Eurovision Song Contest and in a major tennis tournament, as well as by the government-backed 5G Vista consortium for an in-stadium project in the UK.

Thanks to Ateme’s 5G streaming solution, sport fans, news addicts and TV show song contest enthusiasts can enjoy unique video experiences on their mobile devices while commuting or watching a game in the stadium. They can also enjoy a live TV event from home, regardless of which mobile network operator they subscribe to.

Moreover, whether commuting or at home, viewers can enjoy flawless UHD quality video from their mobile connected devices.

In stadiums, the enhanced experiences enabled by this solution include viewing the game live in multiple angles – which is especially useful in the case of car races, where what is happening elsewhere on the track might not be visible to certain viewers – and re-watching the most important actions on near-live channels.

Ateme’s 5G streaming solution ensures a superior experience in terms of both image quality and low latency, no matter how many users there are. This is enabled by integrated 5G-broadcast technology from infrastructure technology provider Rohde & Schwarz, efficient compression using powerful codecs such as VVC, the Common Media Application Format (CMAF) streaming protocol for low latency, and a reduced transport delay thanks to the 5G Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) architecture.

“With 5G, mobile video consumption is expected to thrive thanks to UHD content and new metaverse video services,” said Williams Tovar, 5G Media Streaming Solutions Director at Ateme. “The new capabilities and flexibility brought by 5G are a fantastic opportunity to create immersive experiences and attract the highly connected younger generations (millennials and generation Z). We are thrilled to enable new mobile video services and experiences that will increase viewers’ engagement and loyalty, translating into revenue growth for both network operators and content providers.”