Dallas station details a ‘guy’ buyback program

By Michael P. Hill

KDFW, the Fox-owned station in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas, was getting the word out about a local gun buyback program — but what it aired ending up changing the meaning entirely.

“Guy buyback program” read the title along the top of the graphic (note the inadvertent use of “guy” instead of “gun”).

The graphic went on to list the location, time and dates for the program.

The first bullet offered does clarify the issue: “Turn in an unloaded firearm.”

Fox 4 News consumer reporter Steve Noviello posted a screen capture of the error to his Facebook page.

