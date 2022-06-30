CBC News plans free streaming channel, talent moves for ‘The National’

CBC News plans to launch a free streaming news channel this fall headlined by “The National” and new programing from key journalists.

“The world of news media, TV and video journalism is changing rapidly. Yet the demand for trusted, quality journalism is unchanged. To reach audiences in new ways, we are making a strategic push into the world of streaming news with the launch of a FAST channel, while continuing to broaden and deepen the storytelling on our flagship program, The National,” said Susan Marjetti, GM of News, current affairs & local, CBC.

“As audience behaviour continues to shift and new platforms emerge, Adrienne, Andrew and Ian are helping us meet these exciting challenges head-on, each by taking on more responsibility so we can better serve Canadians with more original journalism wherever audiences want us,” said Brodie Fenlon, editor in chief, CBC News, in a statement.

Launching in fall 2022, the 24/7 ad-supported news channel will offer content from across CBC local, national and current affairs journalism.

“The National” will serve as an important part of the channel with Adrienne Arsenault anchoring the program Monday through Thursday.

Andrew Chang, who had co-hosted “The National” until this announcement, will have a new, daily show on the streaming service.

Ian Hanomansing will continue to host “The National” on Friday and Sunday along the “Cross Country Checkup.” Hanomansing will also expand his “National” duties to include a new interview series in the fall.

CBC News Network, the broadcaster’s cable news channel, will continue to be offered via distribution partners and the CBC Gem app.