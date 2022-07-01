NBCUniversal to shutter Olympic Channel, shift offerings toward Peacock

NBCUniversal is shutting down the Olympic Channel, a joint venture between it and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The channel is shuttering operations Sept. 30, 2022, with most of its content moving to streaming service Peacock.

Launched under its current name in 2017, the channel features a variety of programming, including coverage of qualifying events for future Olympics as well as documentary and retrospective-style shows centered around sports, athletes and the Olympic movement.

NBC has also used the channel to air coverage of select Olympic events, though that practice stopped with the 2022 Winter Olympics in favor of sending content to Peacock.

NBC previously shut down fellow sports property NBCSN in 2021, with much of its content moved to Peacock or other NBCU properties such as USA.

Both moves are seen as part of a shift toward direct-to-consumer distribution of content rather than traditional linear channels distributed via pay TV providers.

The Olympic Channel took over the slot previously known as Universal HD, which, in turn, was once Bravo HD+.