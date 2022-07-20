Blackmagic Design announces SDI version of ATEM switcher family

Blackmagic Design has announced a new family of ATEM production switchers with 3G-SDI connections starting at $345.

The new ATEM SDI family of switchers is designed to be fast to set up and easy to use, with standards converters on all inputs, a built in Fairlight audio mixer with 6 band parametric EQ, compressor and limiter on all inputs, internal DVEs, chroma keyers, professional transitions and more.

The family includes 4 SDI inputs on the ATEM SDI and ATEM SDI Pro ISO models and 8 SDI inputs on the ATEM SDI Extreme ISO model. All SDI inputs feature standards converters and re-sync.

The all-in-one design, like the other ATEM switchers from Blackmagic Design, includes a control panel along with the various connections, allowing basic mixing and cutting between inputs and on some models, recording.

Key Features

Features miniaturized control panel based design.

Supports connecting up to 8 cameras or computers.

Live stream via Ethernet on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Phone tethering for remote streaming via mobile data on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Records to USB disks in H.264 on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all SDI inputs.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

4 upstream ATEM Advanced Chroma keyers on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

Up to 6 independent DVEs on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

Customizable 16 way multiview on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

Each 3G-SDI video input features its own dedicated standards converter. ATEM SDI will convert 1080p, 1080i and 720p sources to the switcher video standard. The SDI outputs are a true “aux” outputs so customers can independently customize the source video routed to each SDI output.

All outputs can be connected to cameras as they include camera control and tally information.

“The new ATEM SDI live production switcher is perfect for broadcasters who want advanced, professional features while also looking for extreme portability,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO in a release. “There are three great models with 3G-SDI video connections and some really great features like DVEs for picture in picture effects, graphics, transitions, advanced chroma key and Fairlight audio mixer. It’s really exciting and we can not wait to see what customers do with these new models.”