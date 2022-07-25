NFL adds streaming service focused on mobile devices, NFL+

The National Football League has launched a new streaming service ahead of the 2022-2023 season, featuring access to local games and on-demand content with a focus on mobile devices.

NFL+ will include all out-of-market preseason games across devices and on phones and tablets only, access to live local and primetime games. Subscribers will also be able to watch NFL Network programming and access the NFL Films archive. Audio feeds, including home, away and national calls, will also be available for each game.

Local and primetime regular season and postseason games used to be free on the Yahoo Sports app while out-of-market preseason games were previously only available through NFL Game Pass.

With the move to NFL+, former NFL Game Pass subscribers will automatically move to the new service’s base tier.

Along with the base tier, available for $4.99/month or $39.99/year, a premium tier adds full game replays, condensed game replays and All-22 Coaches Films, all ad-free for $9.99/month or $79.99/year.

To have all of the former NFL Game Pass features and content, subscribers will need NFL+ Premium.

NFL+ is joining a crowded field of streaming services in the middle of a major shakeup as Netflix tries new offerings and others consider adding more sports content, such as Apple TV+ and Peacock’s MLB broadcasts.

NFL is largely expected to announce a deal with a tech company, such as Apple or Amazon, for the NFL Sunday Ticket rights – which DirecTV currently holds through the 2022-2023 season.

Amazon will also take over Thursday night football broadcasts this fall.