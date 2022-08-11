NASCAR announces new broadcast facility in partnership with NEP

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

NASCAR Productions is planning to build a 58,000-square-foot facility in North Carolina.

The new building will be located next to the existing NASCAR research and development facility in Concord, North Carolina, and will be designed with future expansion in mind.

About 125 employees assigned to NASCAR and Motor Racing Network projects, plus some NASCAR Studios teams, will call the building home. NASCAR says it will continue to operate its facility near Charlotte, North Carolina, with a “large contingent” of employees still working out of the Five Fifty South complex formerly known as NASCAR Plaza for the “foreseeable future.”

The new facility, meanwhile, is slated to have seven control rooms inspired by the layout of a production truck plus three studios and is being built in partnership with NEP Productions. Planning is still in the early phases, but NASCAR hopes to have it opened by late 2023.

NASCAR’s lease at Five Fifty South expires at the end of 2023 as well, which appears to be convenient timing and a possible sign that most or all operations will shift over to Concord, though NASCAR did not confirm that in its announcement.

The Concord facility will be linked with NEP’s centralized production hub in Dallas using SMPTE ST 2110 IP production technology. It is being designed to handle 1080p HDR, though that will not be activated immediately.

Groundbreaking for the new facility is set for Aug. 31, 2022.