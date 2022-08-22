Sinclair installs flexible set in Reno that can by used by three distinct brands

A cluster of Sinclair Broadcast Group-operated or owned stations in Reno, Nevada, has debuted a new set that can be used across each of the station brands.

The set is used by NBC affiliate KRNV, Fox affiliate KRXI and KNSN, which brands on air as Nevada Sports Net or NSN.

KRNV airs the most local news of the three stations, but KRXI also produces its own morning and noon broadcasts, known as “Mornings on Fox 11” and “Noon News on Fox 11,” respectively. It also carries a simulcast of the 10 p.m. newscast produced by KTVU in Oakland, California.

In order to accommodate content from multiple brands being produced in the same space, Sinclair’s in-house design team, lead by Mark Nadeau, created a set that leverages LED video panels in multiple ways to give the station the ability to change the look of the space quickly.

KRNV, for example, is known on air as “News 4” with the “On your side” tagline, while KRXI uses “Fox 11.” The two stations use the Sinclair graphics package, but the on-set video panels let broadcasts sport their own logo across the set.

The main anchor desk, which is fronted with a banner of LED, sits in front of a large monitor positioned between the two anchor chairs and backed with low-resolution LED that can be used to create the look of windows.

Internally lit columns and horizontal elements frame out the background, which also features faux stone in the knee wall. Similar horizontal bands are also used on the front of the anchor desk.

There’s then a full-height section of the stacked stone look between the anchor desk and weather center, which also features a brandable front backed with two large screens and backlit paneling with a monotone cloudscape.

Each segment of faux stone is down-lit with color-changing LED to bring out its texture and also opening the opportunity to create unique looks for different broadcasts and segments.

The space also includes a flexible multipurpose area that’s home to the morning news and other segments, featuring a movable riser with curved sofa and backed with backlit printed graphics featuring a wave-like pattern. The space also includes a video panel in the center and a tier of three horizontal clear panels mounted in metal poles on either side.

Without the sofa, this space can also be used for demo-style segments and standups.

This portion of the set is framed out with backlit columns and horizontal elements, like the primary anchor area, and flanked with faux stone shoot-off walls.

On the opposite side of the anchor desk is an additional multipurpose area featuring a freestanding seamless video wall held up by backlit columns and backed with additional printed graphics. There is also a chroma key wall situated next to the weather center between it and the interview area.

Throughout the set, a matte gray header element extends into the space closer to the grid.

KRNV is owned by Cunningham Broadcasting with Sinclair operating the station under a local marketing and shared services agreement with Sinclair, while KRXI is owned outright by Sinclair.

KNSN is owned by Deerfield Media and, in addition to a sports-centric schedule, airs programming from MyNetworkTV. It also produces KRNV’s sports segments and has an LMA and SSA with Sinclair.

All three stations have operations in the Vassar Street building that was originally home to KRNV.