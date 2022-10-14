MSNBC, Fox, Telemundo offering specials ahead of midterms

MSNBC, Fox and Telemundo have all announced plans to launch 2022 midterm election preview shows.

Steve Kornacki will start hosting “The Kornacki Countdown” Fridays at 10 p.m. eastern starting Oct. 14, 2022 up until election day.

It will displace “The Last Word” for the next four weeks.

MSNBC is promising the complete Kornacki — khakis and big board included.

Fox, meanwhile, has announced “The Big Midterms Show” Sundays at 10 p.m. Hosts Dana Perino, Shannon Bream and Bill Hemmer will appear one per week starting Oct. 16, 2022.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will then host “Democracy 2022: Road to the Midterms” on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

The”Big” name for the show is inspired by the network’s existing “Big Saturday Show” and “Big Sunday Show” programs that air at 5 p.m. eastern on those respective days.

Telemundo, meanwhile, is airing a two-part digital special under its Decisión 2022 banner called “Los Votantes Latinos.”

Advertisement

One already streamed on Oct. 12, 2022.