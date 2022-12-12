Unilumin and Pixotope form partnership to bring turnkey LED/XR solution to broadcast

Unilumin has formed a strategic partnership with Pixotope. The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to serving the broadcast market with purpose-built XR solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, the companies noted in a statement.

Pixotope XR Edition streamlines and simplifies the setup and operation of XR environments, reducing bespoke engineering requirements to power advanced XR workflows. Unilumin LED volumes, which are used by Televisa Mexico, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, The U.K.’s X Factor, and Sky TV’s Sport Studio among countless others, feature a high-tech small-pixel design which preserves image output quality in XR environments, optimizing viewer experience. This partnership provides an advanced XR solution in a simple-to-deploy turnkey package.

Unilumin and Pixotope will showcase the XR solution at the 2023 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Show in Barcelona from January 31st to February 3rd on Unilumin stand (3C400). The showcase will include demonstrations of Pixotope XR Edition powering a two-wall Unilumin LED volume XR stage with its graphics and camera tracking capabilities. Show attendees will be able to see the benefits that Unilumin displays bring to XR workflows and environments thanks to their HD high refresh rate, wide viewing angle, fewer scanning lines & moiré, with contents on displays synchronized with the camera for reduction in lag and delay.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Unilumin for ISE; they’re the defacto experts in LED volume technology and provide the vast majority of volumes being used in the M&E industry,” said Pixotope CEO Marcus Brodersen.

“This partnership enables us to achieve our mutual goal of making extended reality more accessible to the broadcast market. By cross leveraging our individual expertise we’ll be able to problem-solve and optimize to make such workflows more streamlined and efficient.”

“We look forward to welcoming our new partners to the stand at ISE in January,” said Jaelyn Li, General Manager of Unilumin Rental Industry. “Pixotope is an ideal complementary partner for Unilumin. Their XR Edition removes much of the complexity and guesswork around XR, which allows users to tap into the creative potential XR stages without needing engineering expertise or bespoke solutions. We can’t wait to see our technologies come together and show ISE attendees what’s possible.”