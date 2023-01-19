Case Study: Ross Video drives the future of immersive broadcast with virtual set extensions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design, technology and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Virtual production is now a broadcast requirement for merging the physical and digital worlds seamlessly into one cohesive viewing experience. From broadcast and cable networks to streaming services and online productions, more content producers are deploying virtual set extensions, especially for high-profile programming like sports or election coverage, with many designed and managed by Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery Creative & Professional Services team leveraging the company’s Voyager and Lucid Studio products.

“Live broadcast coverage has turned into a competitive race to continually improve and keep giving viewers that ‘you are there’ feeling,” said Jim Doyle, director of creative services at Rocket Surgery. “With our virtual set extension technology, broadcasters can keep their graphics and data presentation dynamic with the creative flexibility to make changes and updates on the fly and give viewers an engaging, immersive experience.”

For recent election night coverage by a cable network, the Rocket Surgery team created a trackless, augmented reality (AR) environment that extended the physical set into an immersive virtual world. The team created this environment built on multiple discrete post-process volumes to enable seamless graphic transitions from exteriors to interiors, including day and night lighting scenarios.

Powered by Epic Game’s Unreal Engine, the massive, highly detailed set added the ability to cull offscreen objects even when they had a custom depth stencil value, which wasn’t previously possible.

Data integration was a centerpiece of this project to drive the numbers and text displayed on-screen, as well as determine how and when the virtual world would animate.

Rocket Surgery created a blueprint for evaluating the network’s data to quickly identify any changes, download candidate photos, and display race updates almost instantly.

This set extension project used a dynamic material instance workflow to create DMI files, download images from a NAS, replace texture parameters and apply the new DMI to specified meshes.

This project, like many other recent virtual set projects, showcased the latest version of the Ross Dashboard control system and Rosstalk GPI workflow which uses a plain text-based protocol to control the switcher and virtual set from an external device.

All functions of the virtual set that weren’t automated from network data were controlled from Dashboard using GPI commands. Custom Dashboard functions designed by Rocket Surgery enable operators to quickly change which graphics engines receive specific commands. For example, this is helpful when production wants one engine prepped for an AR set extension shot and another to be ready with a different shot in the virtual world.

“On this most recent project, we also had a lot of unique sequences and actors to be controlled, so it was more convenient to be able to type the commands we were looking to send as opposed to scrolling through endless Lucid menus,” said Terry Daily, virtual creative services manager at Rocket Surgery. “This workflow efficiency brought down time to create a button from a couple of minutes to less than 30 seconds, provided you were familiar with the syntax and organization of our GPI commands.”

GPI commands were used to play level sequences, reposition the virtual set, update poll closing times, load and unload levels, and blend between cameras.

The Rocket Surgery group has found distinct advantages to using this workflow over having Dashboard control Lucid Studio to control Voyager, especially by cutting out an additional middleman software when designing custom panels. The operator’s custom Dashboard was constantly changing, and it was helpful to be able to change the commands and the layout all at once.