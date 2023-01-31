NewTek adds Flex, control panel with built in flexibility

NewTek has added a production control panel that integrates control of multiple elements directly into one panel. PTZ devices, audio connections, audio and video mixing, and talkback can be managed in the NewTek Flex Control Panel.

Designed for NDI devices, the panel is priced at $9,495 USD and is available now.

Connect to a network with NDI and control any video switcher on the network.

Control audio and video mixing, PTZ Control and talkback, directly in one unit

With audio I/O, instantly expands the on-board I/O of any TriCaster allowing for more external sources to enter the NDI ecosystem directly from the panel.

Practical RGB lighting, variable T-Bar illumination, and dynamic LCD label displays

Precision controls for expert handling of real-time video operations

Premium craftsmanship for optimal performance, ergonomics, and style

“Over the course of the last several years, the demand for high quality distributed production has grown beyond measure. We recognize the need for operators to be able to adapt to any workflow and the Flex does just that – all with the power of NDI. Offering greater control and connectivity than ever before, it’s our most flexible and powerful control panel yet,” said Chris McLendon, senior product manager, NewTek, in a release.

The features built into Flex offer operators greater control than existing panels. With the addition of audio I/O, Flex expands the on-board I/O of any TriCaster with the option to add external sources directly to the NDI ecosystem.

Flex can also work alongside existing TriCaster models, scaling with the production.