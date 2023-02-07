Super Bowl LVII on Fox: By the numbers

Fox Sports will utilize over 94 cameras for its coverage of Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The broadcast will mark the network’s 10th time airing the Super Bowl, with eight mobile units on hand for the production from Game Creek Video including Game Creek Encore and Prime One.

Encore will serve as the primary production truck with Prime One (built for “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime) used for wraparound coverage. Both units include Calrec consoles for audio mixing, Sony cameras, Grass Valley Kayenne switchers and EVS for replay with graphics powered by Vizrt.

Super Bowl LVII will be produced in High Dynamic Range (HDR) and available in 4K utilizing an upscaled 1080p feed on select providers including Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, DirecTV, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon FIOS and YouTube TV.

By the numbers

1st Super Bowl called by “Fox NFL” lead announce team of play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen. Also, 1st Super Bowl for sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi

2 SkyCams deliver sweeping views of all the action on the field

4th Time Fox Deportes presents an exclusive Spanish-language telecast of the Super Bowl

4th Super Bowl Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines for Fox Sports

7 ½ Hours of live pregame coverage on Super Bowl Sunday, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Fox

8 Mobile units deployed around State Farm Stadium

10 All-time Super Bowls broadcast on Fox – the most of any network in the last 26 years

13 Pylon cameras providing pin-point perspectives

14 Super Bowls won between “Fox NFL Kickoff” and “Fox NFL Sunday” analysts

17 Super Bowls worked by “Fox NFL” rules analyst Mike Pereira

20 Miles of fiber and cable installed on the Super Bowl grounds

25 Hours of Super Bowl LVII coverage throughout the week on Fox Deportes

29 Total Super Bowls covered between “Fox NFL” lead game director Rich Russo and “Fox NFL” lead producer Richie Zyontz (5th for Russo as lead director, 7th for Zyontz as lead producer)

29 Field-level microphones capturing game and player sound

35 Analysts, hosts and commentators in Arizona anchoring Fox Sports coverage

50 Hours of week-long Super Bowl LVII programming from State Farm Stadium across Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes

94 Cameras committed to covering Super Bowl LVII (44 game cameras, 18 pregame cameras, 16 robotic cameras)

The broadcast will also utilize a variety of Canon lenses, including:

DIGISUPER 122x – 14

DIGISUPER 111x– 4

DIGISUPER 27x – 5

DIGISUPER 122x AF

CJ24ex7.5B IASE S– 4

CJ14EX4.3 IASE S – 20

CINE-SERVO 17-120 – 2

CINE-SERVO 50-1000 – 2

CINE-SERVO 25-250

CJ45ex9.7B IASE-V H – 2

CINE-SERVO 15-120

CJ20EX5B IASE S – 8

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 PM ET on Fox.