Industry Feed
Ikan adds to Lyra lineup with low profile studio LEDs
The Lyra Series from Ikan continues to grow to offer a wider variety of soft lights for a variety of studio production needs.
The Ikan Lyra LBX8 and Lyra LWX8 low profile lights are crafted with versatility and practicality in mind, specifically for spaces with limited ceiling clearance.
The light measures 24.6″ wide and roughly 6″ tall and includes build-in barn doors with a beam angle of 110-degrees.
LBX8 features:
- Low profile to fit low clearance areas
- 97 CRI COB LEDs paired with 1/2 stop soft diffusion panel
- Silent fanless fixture
- Bi-Color adjustable from 3200K-5600K
- Bright consistent light across all color temperatures
- Beam angle 110 degrees
- Built-in barn doors with integrated clips
- Artifact free clean shadow
- DMX512 in and out
- Combo pin with right angle receiver hole
- Single knob control for adjusting color, brightness or DMX
- LED display for brightness, color temperature, and DMX
LWX8 features:
- Low profile to fit low clearance areas
- 97 CRI COB LEDs paired with 1/2 stop soft diffusion panel
- Silent fanless fixture
- Daylight 5600K color temperature
- Beam angle 110 degrees
- Artifact free clean shadow
- Built-in barn doors with integrated clips
- DMX512 in and out
- Combo pin with right angle receiver hole
- Single knob control for adjusting brightness or DMX
- LED display for brightness and DMX
The lights join the recently released 1×2 daylight Lyra studio soft panel, model LWX20.
The latest in design, production and engineering
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest delivered straight to your inbox.
Categories
Broadcast Equipment, Industry Feed, Lighting and Lighting Design
NewscastStudio does not necessarily edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.