Ikan adds to Lyra lineup with low profile studio LEDs

The Lyra Series from Ikan continues to grow to offer a wider variety of soft lights for a variety of studio production needs.

The Ikan Lyra LBX8 and Lyra LWX8 low profile lights are crafted with versatility and practicality in mind, specifically for spaces with limited ceiling clearance.

The light measures 24.6″ wide and roughly 6″ tall and includes build-in barn doors with a beam angle of 110-degrees.

LBX8 features:

Low profile to fit low clearance areas

97 CRI COB LEDs paired with 1/2 stop soft diffusion panel

Silent fanless fixture

Bi-Color adjustable from 3200K-5600K

Bright consistent light across all color temperatures

Beam angle 110 degrees

Built-in barn doors with integrated clips

Artifact free clean shadow

DMX512 in and out

Combo pin with right angle receiver hole

Single knob control for adjusting color, brightness or DMX

LED display for brightness, color temperature, and DMX

LWX8 features:

Low profile to fit low clearance areas

97 CRI COB LEDs paired with 1/2 stop soft diffusion panel

Silent fanless fixture

Daylight 5600K color temperature

Beam angle 110 degrees

Artifact free clean shadow

Built-in barn doors with integrated clips

DMX512 in and out

Combo pin with right angle receiver hole

Single knob control for adjusting brightness or DMX

LED display for brightness and DMX

The lights join the recently released 1×2 daylight Lyra studio soft panel, model LWX20.