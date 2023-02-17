‘CBS Mornings’ has to head back to its original home after technical glitch in Times Square

“CBS Mornings” suffered unspecified technical issues at its Times Square Studios early Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, so the show returned to its old stomping grounds to get the broadcast out.

CBS News would not comment on the nature of the issues, though it appears they might have been severe.

The network calls the space Studio 1515 and moved there in September 2021. Previously a slightly different version of the set was used for the network’s 2020 election coverage and it was temporarily modified again in 2022.

According to co-anchor Gayle King, the relocation from Times Square to the CBS Broadcast Center in Hell’s Kitchen took about 45 minutes and included jumping into vehicles and getting hair and makeup done at the broadcast center.

The show originated that morning from Studio 57, which served as its home from 2012 to 2021.

CBS then renovated the space to become home to its CBS News Streaming Network.

A show that normally originates from that space, “CBS News Mornings” (note the “News” in the title), moved into Studio 47 that morning, the former home of “CBS Evening News” that has since been renovated as a new hub with small studio setup.

The show was able to replicate its home base fairly closely given the space’s large, wide video wall, sending the simulated rows of windows behind the desk, which is in the style of one originally built for CBS’s debate coverage. It also has appeared in Washington, D.C. and on the streamer.

The LED video columns in the space were modified with white and yellow “CBS Mornings” graphics.