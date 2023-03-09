Asharq presents virtual explainer without talent that still remains effective storytelling tool

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design, technology and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Arabic-language Asharq recently aired a virtual explainer segment about the earthquake that devastated Syria and the surrounding regions.

This explainer did not include any talent inserted into the virtual scenes, instead relying on views of heavily damaged roads, buildings and other infrastructure to drive home the message of just how much damage was done.

Key text could be displayed on-screen next to piles of rubble, for example, while photos with text also appeared, as if they were large billboard floating in the air, in front of various parts of the destruction.

While many virtual explainer segments tend to digitally insert talent into the middle of scenes, that can increase production time because the presenter has to film his or her segments in coordination with the planned scenes.

In this case, the story was likely quickly unfolding and is an effective example of how directly inserted talent into these types of segments isn’t necessary for them to be effective.