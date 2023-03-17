Austria’s ORF launches new studio focused on efficiency

ORF has debuted a sweeping, video wall-driven studio for its news and public affairs output which leverages the latest in IP technology and broadcast automation.

The update moves ORF to a single operator format for its production control room, which the Austrian public broadcaster notes will enable additional news output.

The 2,000 square foot studio includes four Ikegami cameras atop Vinten robotic pedestals with Autoscript prompters. In the studio’s grid, a fifth camera moves along a rail to provide a birdseye view and for dynamic toss shots between segments.

The cameras are equipped with the Mo-Sys StarTracker system to allow for augmented reality production.

Three LED video walls measure nearly 90 feet in length, with approximately 650 square feet of LED panels in the studio.

These video walls wrap from behind the anchor desk to a secondary presentation area with a smaller wall used for weather in the middle.

The anchor desk features a dramatic base that helps it to float over the glossy riser with integrated lighting. The desk top also features integrated lighting with a pop of color via a red light cove.

Overall, the design uses clean, industrial-style metal elements in the header and footer with a bit of texture added on the floor. Cove lighting is integrated throughout, allowing the set to quickly take on different tones and moods.

The studio includes the latest in lighting gear from ETC and Kino Flo in the grid.