Avid unveils the next wave of NEXIS storage performance enhancements

Complementing the Avid NEXIS family of media production storage solutions, Avid today unveiled the next generation of its shared solutions with the new Avid NEXIS | F2 Solid State Drive (SSD) flash storage engine. Available for order now, NEXIS | F2 SSD significantly accelerates media workflows, empowering post-production teams to create and deliver higher-quality finished content faster than ever before.

Outstanding performance and media protection

Avid NEXIS | F2 SSD storage tackles media’s most demanding workflows, including finishing of 4K, 8K and HDR content, color grading, VFX and animation. Users enjoy more space and enhanced performance while simultaneously lowering total cost of ownership, with capacity to scale from 38.4TB to 307.2TB per engine. The NEXIS | F2 SSD is equipped with Avid NEXIS media packs that now deliver in excess of six gigabytes per second. Exceptional media protection and high availability are achieved with a redundant storage controller and hot spare SSDs.

Heightened focus on delivering higher-quality content faster

With the increased speed provided by NEXIS | F2 SSD, post-production teams can work with superior collaborative performance that reduces the amount of time spent on projects. Comprehensive testing and support of media creation tools, including Avid Media Composer, Avid Pro Tools and leading third-party creative applications, open more possibilities for creative teams to deliver larger volumes of premium content faster.

Scale cost-effectively to match business needs

The NEXIS | F2 SSD is a versatile storage solution that allows businesses to scale as capacity and performance needs increase. Dual redundant 100 Gbps Ethernet connections per storage controller are standard, providing the highest-performance network connectivity. The ability to right-size configurations ensures businesses pay only for what they need. With flexible updates to capacity, workflows and configuration, NEXIS | F2 SSD provides the flexibility post-production teams need to tap into increased performance, reliability and continuity that keep them competitive and current.

“Production teams continue to see growing demand for high-resolution original content amid increasing pressure to deliver projects faster and sharpen their competitive edge,” said Ed Harper, Director of Product Management, Creative Product, Clouds and Storage at Avid. “Building on the proven and trusted Avid NEXIS storage platform used by thousands of media organizations, the Avid NEXIS | F2 SSD perfectly fits the performance requirements of today’s most demanding high-resolution workflows.”

Avid NEXIS | F2 SSD is compatible with all current Avid NEXIS systems. When used with Avid NEXIS online or nearline storage, Avid NEXIS | F2 SSD administrators can seamlessly move a workspace between performance tiers, maintaining read and write access while the media is moving. With the addition of Avid NEXIS | F2 SSD to the Avid NEXIS family, teams now have even more options for the ideal tiered storage solution to fit any of their production workflows.