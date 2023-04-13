Fujifilm adds cinematic box lens, camera to cloud capabilities

Fujifilm has introduced a new box lens for broadcast cameras at the 2023 NAB Show.

Fujinon Duvo HZK 25-1000mm F2.8-5.0 CineBox PL Lens (Duvo 25-1000) is a native PL-mount box lens that combines broadcast functionality with beautiful bokeh, delivering a cinematic look to live, as well as scripted productions. Duvo 25-1000 utilizes innovative optical design technology to achieve a maximum aperture of F2.8 and 40x zoom ratio. This ultra-high zoom ratio lens is compatible with the large sensors of digital cinema cameras, yet provides a brightness of F2.8 at the wide angle. Not only does it enable filming in low-light environments such as indoor concerts or nighttime events, but the shallow depth of field creates the bokeh that delivers the highly sought-after cinematic look.

Per Fujifilm’s development roadmap for its Duvo Series of cinematic lens products, future cinematic lenses will consist of a standard zoom lens and a wide-angle zoom lens. Similar to the Duvo 25-1000, these lenses will be Dual Format, compatible with two types of large sensors. The lenses will be designed to support the Super 35 cinematic sensor and will also be compatible with full-frame-equivalent image sensors with the use of a built-in 1.5x expander.

At the April NAB Show, Duvo HZK25-1000mm will be shown on a Panasonic Connect AK-PLV100 in Super 35 cinematic with both traditional broadcast zoom and focus controllers. The popular Preston FIZ and Microforce Controllers will be shown, as well. An assortment of FUJINON UA Series box and portable broadcast lenses, and various FUJINON Premista, Cabrio and MK cinema lenses, will also be available to demo on site:

UA107AF on Grass Valley LDX-150

Premista 19-45mm with Chrosziel Drive on FX9

Cabrio 19-90mm on ARRI AMIRA

UA18x5.5 on Sony PXW-Z750

MKX on FUJIFILM X-H2S

Premista on FUJIFILM GFX100S

In addition to a full display of FUJINON cinema and broadcast lenses, and a full array of FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System digital cameras and lenses. As part of FUJIFILM X Series’ presence, attendees can also try out the newly launched firmware featuring Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality on site, using loaned FUJIFILM X-H2 (X-H2) and FUJIFILM X-H2S (X-H2S) mirrorless digital cameras.

With its firmware update including Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality made officially available to the public today, Fujifilm is excited to share this groundbreaking integration with attendees at this year’s NAB Show. Onsite, NAB Show attendees can get firsthand experience test-driving the highly anticipated integration for Frame.io by making images or video and watching them be delivered to Frame.io directly from the originating X-H2S or X-H2 digital cameras. Within Frame.io, these images and video can be automatically edited, viewed online, or printed at Fujifilm’s NAB Show booth within minutes.

With Frame.io Camera to Cloud integration for the FUJIFILM X-H2S and X-H2 cameras, users with the FT-XH file transmitter accessory will have the ability to use their paid Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions – and any active internet connection – to deliver any combination of still or video files to Frame.io, directly from the camera. This will accelerate production workflows and create opportunities to remotely collaborate in near-real-time by providing centralized access to still and video assets as they are being created – even across multiple users.

