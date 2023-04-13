InfinitySet to showcase the most advanced virtual production at 2023 NAB Show

Brainstorm will showcase at NAB (booth N2639) the latest version of its renowned InfinitySet, the company’s virtual set and XR/AR solution.

With Version 5.2, InfinitySet receives a number of advanced features designed to enhance virtual production (VP) and XR workflows, streamlining users’ ability to boost their content creation, whether they are using LED video walls or chroma sets to produce virtual content.

Fully compatible with Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) Vanilla, InfinitySet now includes full integration of objects created in InfinitySet or Aston within the UE environment and vice versa, including shadows, reflections and AR with Unreal Engine, providing unmatched flexibility for content creation. Not only can InfinitySetseamlessly control UE5 from its own interface, vastly improving the user’s ability to manage, edit and control UE blueprints, objects and properties, but it also makes the combination of the Unreal Engine render with Brainstorm’s own eStudio render engine fully transparent. This allows users to decide which objects or parts of the scene should be rendered in which engine, maximizing the possibilities of the software.

“Once again, Brainstorm proves its commitment with high-quality content creation by providing must-have technologies and features designed to ensure content creators can cope with any virtual production requirement,” said David Moldes, Brainstorm’s product manager. “Closely working with NVIDIA also makes it possible to extract the most out of the hardware, so our software can shine in the hands of our clients.”

The main demo in the Brainstorm Virtual Production Theater will demonstrate the advanced possibilities of using InfinitySet for virtual production of any kind. The demo, using a combination of chroma sets and shaped LED video walls provided by Unilumin, features real-time, seamless extra-render and set extension with color-matching 3D LUTs, in-context AR motion graphics, fully immersive talent tele-transport, multi-background content and much more, and, most impressively, using just one workstation. The fantastic performance of InfinitySet in this public demo takes advantage of the new NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPU, which proves how the hardware requirements can be optimized by using the significantly increased rendering power of this latest GPU.

On top of all the above, Brainstorm will also showcase multi-camera production with XR, one of the most demanding, and demanded, features in virtual production. There are several methods to achieve this in a LED-based XR environment, and Brainstorm is compatible with all of them. For the demo, the company will demonstrate how this feature can be achieved using existing and common technology, like production switchers, facilitating clients the access to such features.