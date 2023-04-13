Perifery adds AI focused on preprocessing tasks, improving workflows

Perifery, a division of DataCore, has announced the launch of Perifery AI+, a set of new application-centric services for content production workflows.

Offering seamless integration with the Perifery Transporter on-set media appliance, Swarm software, and Perifery Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro, Perifery AI+ enables media and entertainment companies to perform critical preprocessing tasks at the edge of their workflows. Perifery AI+ empowers customers to improve their workflow efficiency, reduce costs, speed up time of delivery, and monetize digital assets faster.

“Many media production organizations have adopted AI cloud-based apps and services to process their digital assets. But the cloud has an unpredictable cost model and requires significant time and effort to upload, download, and manage processing services coming from various sources,” said Abhijit Dey, general manager of Perifery. “Perifery AI+ is a game changer for the media industry because it provides AI preprocessing services in a single user interface. Introducing Perifery AI+ just after acquiring Object Matrix demonstrates our innovation in the storage and workflow intelligence categories, providing customers with a foundation for media production at the edge.”

Prior to Perifery AI+, processing services with AI were typically only available in the public cloud. Perifery AI+ takes AI-enabled preprocessing functionalities to the edge (i.e., a remote location), saving media companies a substantial amount of money and time during content production. The first preprocessing functionalities available on Perifery AI+ will include object recognition and smart archiving.

Perifery will demonstrate its Perifery Transporter running containerized Swarm with Perifery AI+ and third-party object recognition software at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas at booth N1331.