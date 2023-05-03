Ft. Meyers Fox station debuts new set

WFTX, the Scripps-owned Fox affiliate in Cape Coral–Fort Myers–Naples, Florida, debuted a new set from FX Design Group on May 1, 2023.

Home base is placed in a corner of the new set, with eight vertically-mounted video panels arranged in groups of two to create the appearance of windows.

There’s a curved asymmetrical L-shaped anchor desk with a video panel camera right with space for additional talent to sit on either side of the two primary anchor positions.

Flanking the anchor area are two video wall venues outfitted with low-profile panel arrays.

While the larger, camera left installation is frequently used for weather, neither of the spaces feature any permanent branding, meaning the station has the option to use both areas for a variety of uses, including anchor and reporter standups. The set also includes a large working weather center.

In addition to the video panels, hard scenic elements include white walls with bold black reveal lines, wood-toned segments and dark gray header accents, including some with integrated accent lighting.

Wavy architectural panels are also incorporated into the design, likely a nod to the market’s beach-heavy locale.

Project Credits

Set Design, Fabrication, Installation: FX Design Group

Tech Integration: Digital Video Group

Display Tech: NEC, LG, Samsung

Video Processing: TVOne CORIOmaster

Lighting Design: FX Design Group

Lighting Tech: Ikan, DeSisti