Peacock to stream all 2024 Paris Olympics events live

With just over a year until the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad kick-off, NBCUniversal has laid out its comprehensive coverage plan for the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to unfold from July 26 through August 11, 2024.

NBC plans to air at least nine hours of coverage daily on traditional broadcast, featuring live finals of key events such as swimming, gymnastics, and track & field. Due to the six-hour time difference between Paris and the U.S. Eastern time zone, live broadcasts will air primarily in morning and afternoon slots.

Following the live coverage, an enhanced Olympics primetime show will offer three hours of highlights and interviews each night, providing an intimate look into the day’s Olympic events.

Peacock: A comprehensive Olympic hub

NBC’s streaming service Peacock is set to be the go-to destination for Olympics coverage, marking a shift in thinking for NBCUniversal. For the first time in Summer Games history, the service will stream all 329 medal events, offering full-event replays, curated video clips and exclusive original programming.

During the Pandemic-delayed Tokyo games, Peacock only aired a handful of events live.

“The Paris Olympics are going to be the most binge-worthy event of 2024. Viewers will devour every moment of the Games for 17 straight nights on NBC in primetime where the stories of the day will be retold with special dramatic flair in front of the gathered American audience,” said Pete Bevacqua, chairman, NBC Sports. “For those wanting to watch the competition as it happens, Peacock will have everything live, creating the greatest single destination in sports media history. From the spectacular landmarks of Paris to the world’s greatest athletes performing in front of full stadiums and arenas for the first time in six years, viewers can expect one of the most extraordinary Olympics ever.”

“Peacock is bringing the rich history of these incredible Games to our viewers like never before, providing unparalleled and unprecedented access to one of the world’s greatest sporting events,” said Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock and direct to consumer, NBCUniversal. “Already home to more live sports than any other SVOD service, Peacock is proud to be the streaming home of Team USA and all of their passionate fans.”

With the 2024 Olympics plan, NBC is betting that it can lean into sports as a strength for Peacock. The service also has “Sunday Night Football,” an MLB games package, Premier League soccer, IndyCar races, PGA Tour golf and WWE flagship events, among others. The addition underscores NBCUniversal’s commitment to making Peacock a prime destination for sports fans.

Advertisement

Telemundo and Spanish-language coverage

NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language network, Telemundo, will offer extensive coverage of the Summer Games, with additional coverage on cable channel Universo. The network will focus on men’s and women’s soccer competitions, among other high-profile events.

As is customary, NBCUniversal’s cable channels including USA, E!, CNBC, and Golf Channel will help carry coverage from the games with further details to be released closer to the games.