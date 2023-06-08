‘The Price Is Right,’ others, shuffling to new studios due to Television City renovation

“The Price Is Right,” the longest-running game show on U.S. television, is packing up its colorful, prize-filled stage and waving goodbye to the Television City studio complex it has called home since its relaunch in 1972.

The move, triggered by a significant renovation of the historic studio complex by Hackman Capital Partners, will see the game show transition to Haven Studios in nearby Glendale, where Fremantle, the producer of “The Price Is Right,” holds a long-term investment.

Hackman Capital Partners purchased the complex from CBS Corporation in 2019 for $750 million and is set to embark on a substantial $1.25 billion renovation, which includes raising the number of stages from eight to at least 15. The former CBS Studio Center, now known as Radford Studio Center, is also undergoing a major renovation by Hackman.

“The Price Is Right” has shared Studio 33 with HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

The stage was the former home of “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Match Game,” “The $25,000 Pyramid,” “Hollywood Squares,” “Card Sharks” and even “Wheel of Fortune.”

Studio 33 is also named in honor of Bob Barker, the former host and EP of “Price is Right.”

Other programs, such as “American Idol,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Young and Restless,” will also be forced to relocate. James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” was also housed at Television City before winding down its run this spring.

Hackman’s planned renovation of Television City aims to preserve elements of its history while propelling it into the future. The four original stages built by CBS at the campus’ launch in 1952 and other historical design elements crafted by Los Angeles architect William Pereira are set to stay intact.

“Let’s Make a Deal,” which currently tapes in Sylmar, California, will also relocate to Haven Studios.