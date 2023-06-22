The Weather Channel and Google partner on camera network

The Weather Channel and Google News Initiative are working together to create the SkyFx Camera Network.

This advanced network aims to create a richer, more detailed weather coverage by gathering meteorological data and visuals from multiple locations across the country. The alliance between The Weather Channel and Google is the outcome of Google’s ongoing relationship with Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel.

“The SkyFx Camera Network in partnership with Google News Initiative furthers our mission to keep the public informed and prepared on weather conditions and threats across the country,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of The Weather Channel.

“We take our position as the most trusted news network very seriously and we will continue to innovate and launch new tools that enable us to deliver real-time, critical weather news and information that empowers individuals to take actionable steps to safeguard themselves and their loved ones during severe weather events.”

The SkyFx Camera Network pairs high-end 360-degree video cameras with individual weather stations, collecting real-time meteorological data and live streaming video. The Weather Channel plans to incorporate footage from this network into its weather coverage and make it available on The Weather Channel Streaming App.

Google also emphasizes the alignment of the project with its key principles.

“This project exemplifies two key principles of Google and our Google News Initiative: using technology to help people all over the world. SkyFx Camera Network demonstrates how a media outlet can develop a technological concept to provide its users with relevant information, as well as a product that will be used for the benefit and improvement of people’s lives. We are thrilled to be a part of this project,” said Chrissy Towle, Google’s director of news partnerships.

This initiative arrives a year after The Weather Channel’s deal with CBS News. The pact entailed featuring Weather Channel correspondents, their reports and mixed reality technology in CBS programming.

