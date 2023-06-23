‘BBC Breakfast’ unveils first studio makeover in a decade, sharing space with BBC Sport

“BBC Breakfast,” the morning news program of the BBC, is set to unveil a substantial studio update on Monday, June 26 – its first in over a decade.

The program is moving into a new studio inside Salford’s MediaCityUK that will be shared with BBC Sport.

The design of the new studio takes cues from Studio B at Broadcasting House in London, creating a sense of visual continuity across locations and BBC News programming. This aesthetic was introduced by Jago Design in the summer of 2022 with the Studio B updates and has since appeared in multiple regional studios for the broadcaster.

Key features of the design language include a large vertical LED video wall and sweeping LED walls across the studio space with a minimal color palette.

The newly revamped studio comes equipped with cutting-edge broadcasting technology including robotic camera heads from Shotoku.

In spite of the high-tech makeover, however, the set retains the emblematic red sofa – a familiar sight for the show’s loyal audience. The updated space is larger than its predecessor and accommodates three additional cameras.

One unique aspect of the studio update is a camera angle accentuating the studio’s core position within BBC North operations at BBC Quay House. This site serves as the hub for “BBC Breakfast,” Sport, and Radio 5 Live.

The “BBC Breakfast” team will share the new studio with BBC Sport, which will use the space for its daily “Sportsday” program, live bulletins throughout the day, and the “Football News Show.” The latter is a twice-weekly program available on BBC iPlayer.

The establishment of this studio aligns with the BBC’s strategy of introducing flexible studios that can serve multiple needs throughout the day, ensuring optimal value for audiences, the broadcaster noted in a press release. The shared space is expected to be in use for more than 20 hours a day, every day of the year.