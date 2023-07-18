Zeiss acquires camera tracking company Ncam

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Zeiss, the Germany-based global technology company known for its lenses and optics, has announced the acquisition of UK-based Ncam Technologies Ltd.

This move sees Zeiss expand its portfolio to more comprehensively serve the cinema, broadcast, and visual effects industries.

Ncam has garnered multiple awards for its hybrid camera tracking technology, capable of tracking cameras spatially both indoors and outdoors. The addition of Ncam’s camera tracking technology adds to Zeiss’ existing cinema product lineup. The product range includes Supreme Prime and Supreme Prime Radiance, Cinema Zoom, and CP.3 lenses, coupled with newly introduced lens data-related services in the CinCraft ecosystem.

“We are happy to be combining Ncam’s unique tracking technology with ZEISS’ longstanding expertise in cinema lenses, lens data and the cinema market,” said Christophe Casenave of Zeiss. “This enables us to think beyond current camera tracking capabilities to offer innovative solutions especially for visual effects, virtual production and other applications.”

“The team is excited to be working together with our new colleagues at ZEISS on the next step in camera tracking technology and making it available to more users than ever before,” said Brice Michoud of Ncam.

Existing Ncam users will directly benefit from this acquisition, Zeiss notes, with the company committed to ensuring every advancement in the technology will offer substantial value to current users, with a compelling upgrade program in the pipeline. A debut product announcement in light of this acquisition is expected later this summer.