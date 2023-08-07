Studio Technologies to showcase Model 5312 Intercom Station at IBC 2023

Studio Technologies will debut its Model 5312 Intercom Station at IBC 2023 (Stand 8.F93). The Model 5312 Intercom Station provides 12 independent talk and listen channels and supports the Dante audio-over-Ethernet network technology.

The Model 5312 is a rack-mounted unit that is designed to serve as an audio control center for production and support personnel in numerous applications including on-air television sports and news broadcasting, live events, theater, industrial, aerospace, and corporate AV. Its range of resources makes it simple to use the Model 5312 locally, or as part of a REMI or “At-Home” geographically diverse implementation. In addition to intercom applications, the unit can create multiple independent IFB (talent cue) channels. The Model 5312 also has the ability to easily create monitor mixes from its 12 input audio channels, making the unit a viable choice for listen-only scenarios.

“We look forward to officially introducing the Model 5312 at IBC 2023,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “One of the great features of the Model 5312 is that over a standard Ethernet network, it can help create a wide range of party-line (PL) intercom applications. It can be used with the many Studio Technologies’ PL and related devices and is directly compatible with the Model 5421 and Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine products. Model 5312 units can also be used ‘point-to-point’ or interfaced with Dante-compatible matrix intercom systems.”

A 5-pin female XLR connector, located on the unit’s front panel, allows traditional “pro” headsets with dynamic or electret (DC powered) microphones to be utilized. In addition, the Studio Technologies’ GME-3-12 gooseneck microphone can be directly connected using the ¼-inch jack assembly that is also located on the front panel. A low-noise microphone preamplifier and associated voltage-controlled-amplifier (VCA) dynamics controller (compressor) circuit ensures excellent headset and gooseneck microphone audio quality while minimizing the chance of signal overload.

The Model 5312 includes 12 Dante transmitter (output) channels for “talk” and 12 receiver (input) channels for “listen.” In addition, the unit provides a “hot mic” transmitter (output) channel and four auxiliary receiver (input) channels, with one of these inputs able to be used as the talk audio source. These latter resources were specifically included to allow two Model 5312 units to “work” together to support more than 12 talk channels. A graphics display and five pushbutton switches on the unit’s front panel allow users to select the active talk audio source, from sources that include the headset mic, the gooseneck mic, and one of the auxiliary Dante receiver (input) channels.

The Model 5312’s front panel includes 13 rotary controls (encoders), 12 of which are used to adjust the level of the Dante receiver (input) signal sources and create a monitor “mix.” The 13th rotary encoder, located on the front panel, is used to control the overall audio level and on/off (mute) status of the signals being sent to the headset and front-panel speaker outputs. Using RGB (red-green-blue) LEDs, the knob of each encoder is illuminated and can display if a channel is muted, can indicate if a signal is present on its associated audio input, and can light when an in-band high-frequency tone call signal is detected. The graphics display and pushbutton switches on the unit’s front panel allows select operating features to be displayed and configured.

The Model 5312 includes two “GigE” interfaces with associated RJ45 jacks, providing support for both single and redundant Dante applications. Two remote-control (GPI) inputs allow external contact closures to enable two talk channels. The unit features a “universal” mains input, allowing a source of 100-240 volts AC, 50/60 Hz to provide operating power.

The Model 5312’s extensive set of operating parameters are configured using the STcontroller software application. Available free of charge from Studio Technologies, STcontroller allows production personnel to quickly and easily configure the unit’s capabilities to meet an application’s exact needs. STcontroller is offered in versions that are compatible with the WinOS® and macOS™ operating systems.