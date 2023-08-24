NBC Sports previews ‘B1G College Countdown’ traveling campus set

By Dak Dillon

NBC Sports has unveiled renderings of its new on-campus set that will be used for coverage of Big Ten (B1G) college football this season.

The open-air set will be used for the pre-game show “B1G College Countdown” and will make its debut at Penn State on Sept. 2 ahead of the Nittany Lions’ primetime matchup against West Virginia. Located near the stadium, the set will allow interaction with fans and showcase unique traditions at each Big Ten school, similar to other traveling college football pre-game shows.

The NBC Sports studio team will use the set throughout the day before “B1G Saturday Night” games air on NBC and Peacock. There will also be a complementary fan experience called B1G Yards presented by Genesis at each campus, featuring giveaways, face painting and more.

The location will allow NBC flexibility to showcase unique parts of each school’s college football traditions in and around the stadium.

“We are thrilled to partner with Genesis on this unique opportunity to combine Big Ten and Notre Dame football’s dedicated fan bases with new, immersive experiences,” said NBC Sports’ Peter Lazarus.

The landmark rights deal provides NBC Sports with more Big Ten content than ever before, including 14-16 games per season and a Saturday primetime game branded as “B1G Saturday Night.”

Before Big Ten action kicks off, NBC Sports will broadcast Notre Dame’s season opener this Saturday against Navy.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Sat., Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (in Ireland) NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 2 Noon East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan Peacock
Sat., Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Delaware at No. 7 Penn State Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Maryland NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 13 Notre Dame Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 5 p.m. No. 10 Washington at Michigan State Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Purdue NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 6 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 3 Ohio State NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock
