NBC Sports previews ‘B1G College Countdown’ traveling campus set

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports has unveiled renderings of its new on-campus set that will be used for coverage of Big Ten (B1G) college football this season.

The open-air set will be used for the pre-game show “B1G College Countdown” and will make its debut at Penn State on Sept. 2 ahead of the Nittany Lions’ primetime matchup against West Virginia. Located near the stadium, the set will allow interaction with fans and showcase unique traditions at each Big Ten school, similar to other traveling college football pre-game shows.

The NBC Sports studio team will use the set throughout the day before “B1G Saturday Night” games air on NBC and Peacock. There will also be a complementary fan experience called B1G Yards presented by Genesis at each campus, featuring giveaways, face painting and more.

The location will allow NBC flexibility to showcase unique parts of each school’s college football traditions in and around the stadium.

“We are thrilled to partner with Genesis on this unique opportunity to combine Big Ten and Notre Dame football’s dedicated fan bases with new, immersive experiences,” said NBC Sports’ Peter Lazarus.

The landmark rights deal provides NBC Sports with more Big Ten content than ever before, including 14-16 games per season and a Saturday primetime game branded as “B1G Saturday Night.”

Before Big Ten action kicks off, NBC Sports will broadcast Notre Dame’s season opener this Saturday against Navy.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (in Ireland) NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 Noon East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Delaware at No. 7 Penn State Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Maryland NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 13 Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 5 p.m. No. 10 Washington at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Purdue NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 6 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 3 Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock

Advertisement