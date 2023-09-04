NewTek product and technology consolidating under Vizrt brand

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Four years after its acquisition by Vizrt Group, the NewTek brand is now officially ending.

The NewTek product lineup, including the NewTek TriCaster, is merging into Vizrt’s portfolio of products, aiming to create a comprehensive offering for broadcast, pro AV and streaming customers.

NewTek had primarily operated independently inside the Vizrt Group since the acquisition, but with the broadcast and AV markets largely reflecting similar shifts, Vizrt notes now is the time to focus on a single, integrated brand.

Broadcasters are dealing with major transitions, from moving to IP infrastructure to capturing audience attention and producing content remotely. These challenges require media companies to often “do more with less,” CEO Michael Hallén noted in a release, so Vizrt is positioning itself as a one-stop shop to meet evolving customer needs.

Over the last few years, Vizrt has invested in integrating teams to improve customer service, product development and R&D across the brands. The company now has 150 customer service staff and over 250 engineers globally, according to Hallén. Some layoffs also occurred in early 2023, particularly related to sales and marketing, with Vizrt focusing sales efforts through partner channels and distributors.

The merger follows consolidation across the industry, as broadcast tech players look for scale and broader portfolios.

Vizrt is touting new partnership opportunities emerging from the deal – including partners gaining access to the full Vizrt product line, allowing them to expand solutions for customers. Vizrt is also enhancing its training platform to cover the unified portfolio.

For end users, planned product launches include a lower-cost production system for streamers and content creators.

NDI technology will continue as a standalone brand within Vizrt Group, which will now operate entirely under Vizrt. The company remains privately held by Nordic Capital, with no leadership changes announced.