Vislink intros new compact bonded cellular transmitter during IBC 2023

Vislink will debut a new advanced bonded cellular transmitter during IBC, the WMT LiveLink.

“LiveLink will be a game-changer in live remote production spaces—from news and sports to crucial live events,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “It is Vislink’s most compact, technologically advanced bonded cellular transmitter yet.”

Based on award-winning Mobile Viewpoint technology, the choice of broadcast professionals worldwide, LiveLink’s novel design offers high-quality 4:2:2, 10-bit HEVC video encoding up to 4K resolutions, and 10-bit Luma Optimization to meet the demands of HDR.

With LiveLink, broadcasters can leverage high-quality, low-latency video transmissions—made possible by FPGA technology and HEVC encoding—to enable dynamic, highly-fluid two-way interviews.

LiveLink provides impressive bonding connectivity, supporting up to 4x diverse public cellular connections, WiFi and public internet. Those in heavily populated environments can still enjoy high data rate connectivity through integration with Vislink’s private 5G connectivity solution. With bonded cellular, private 5G and Starlink satellite support, LiveLink also provides seamless roaming across private and public 5G networks.

Field camera operators can stay connected to colleagues in the broadcast center through a direct audio link provided by LiveLink’s integrated camera control feature. LiveLink also includes multi-camera/transmitter synchronization, allowing users to seamlessly switch between live feeds, viewing the action from different angles.

LiveLink is Vislink’s most compact transmitter yet. Its modest size allows operators to transport the device, place it alongside mirrorless camera systems, or mount it directly on ENG camera devices without disturbing the camera’s balance or operation.

LiveLink offers extended connectivity options, leveraging an SFP slot that delivers flexibility for the amount of video inputs, HDMI support and SDI video outputs. With two Ethernet connections, users can employ the unit as a data hotspot for remote control and Internet access applications.

Advertisement

With LinkMatrix, Vislink’s free-to-use management platform that operates from a browser on any device, LiveLink field devices can be remotely managed and controlled, further enhancing broadcast production workflows.