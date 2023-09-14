Houston station streamed its newscast dress rehearsals live

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KPRC gave viewers a unique sneak peek into what goes into launching a new newscast.

The station had been streaming dress rehearsals of its new 10 a.m. newscast, which launched Sept. 11, 2023, live on KPRC+, the Houston station’s digital offering.

In this version of the stream, posted on YouTube, anchors Owen Conflenti and Sofia Ojeda address the live-streaming audience directly at times. The pair work their way through various portions of a newscast and can be seen moving around the set as the crew attempts to nail down camera shots and other technical aspects of the broadcast.

This particular rehearsal pieces together various segments — rather than attempt to be a full newscast filled with mostly real content and produced without stopping as if it were live, as is common before stations launch new broadcasts or new sets.

At times, shots show various off-camera staffers attempting to stay off-camera, while at other times, members of the floor crew can be seen walking around the studio.