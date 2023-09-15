Vizrt introduces entry-level TriCaster Mini Go, rebrands Vectar solution

Vizrt has announced an expanded TriCaster lineup, following the recent reshuffle of NewTek into the Vizrt portfolio.

To serve every content creator and video producer, Vizrt has released a new entry-level TriCaster and adds cloud-based switcher options, the TriCaster Mini Go.

TriCaster Mini Go, is Vizrt’s entry-level TriCaster for streamers and content creators of all kinds to add broadcast quality functionality to their video creation. The TriCaster includes USB, NDI and SRT connectivity, 4 inputs, 2 M/Es, and mix outputs at HD resolution.

TriCaster Now offers access to the TriCaster software, trusted and tested in galleries, production suites, OB vans, universities, companies, and everywhere video is created, without hardware tied to a specific location.

This flexible and scalable production-on-demand solution runs in the cloud, connecting NDI, SRT, alongside a variety of IP technologies, and other cloud sources streaming them to any destination.

The whole system can be deployed and ready to produce in under 10 minutes and switched off when no longer needed – all without users needing their own cloud infrastructure, saving on costs, and carbon, but increasing efficiency.

Cloud-based Viz Vectar Plus is now TriCaster Vectar

To ensure TriCaster offers something for everyone, no matter where they are on their live production journey, the enterprise-grade 4K cloud-based switcher, Viz Vectar Plus, joins the TriCaster line as TriCaster Vectar.

Available to deploy to customer’s own cloud infrastructure, TriCaster Vectar will soon offer an array of advanced features including increased bit-depth support, extended bitrate stream quality, and more.

With these additions Vizrt offers customers two paths to production in the cloud; simple and standardized with TriCaster Now and customizable and powerful with TriCaster Vectar.