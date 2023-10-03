RTVE’s 24 Horas rebrands with futuristic, vibrant red aesthetic

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has unveiled a bold rebrand of its 24-hour news channel, 24 Horas. The network is now draped in varying tones of red, representing a visual transformation for the network.

The new look comes on the heels of a similar update to RTVE’s flagship “Telediario” news program in 2021. That redesign helped guide the 24-hour channel’s shift.

RTVE tapped Madrid-based design firm Visualzink to overhaul the design of 24 Horas, with the design featuring a red circle representing the globe unfurling to reveal a timeline which fluidly transitions into a show title.

“Our team overcame significant creative challenges, melding innovation with brand cohesion and crafting a modern, impactful graphic concept that distinguished the channel in a competitive landscape,” Visualzink said in a case study.

In total, Visualzink crafted more than 200 unique elements including visuals, custom music and display graphics for inside the studio.

The new graphics encompass updated main intros for RTVE’s daily news blocks as well as specialized opens for individual segments on weather, sports, economics and additional topics. RTVE’s coverage of the Spanish Parliament and Senate also received dedicated intros.

The rebrand provides a contemporary perspective on 24-hour news according to Visualzink, with flowing circular motifs representing the constant ebb and flow of news.

This dynamic graphic language mirrors the non-stop nature of news. RTVE also wanted Visualzink to connect the new aesthetic to the look and feel of “Telediario.” As a result, the redesign maintains brand cohesion across RTVE’s properties.

In addition to the main news wheel, RTVE’s 24-hour channel airs specialized programming focusing on debates, regional coverage and various themes. Visualzink ensured the new branding extended to these 14+ shows, leveraging the core graphical elements in flexible ways. The studio created a toolkit to accommodate the diverse needs of these programs.

One highlight is “La Noche,” a late night talk show dealing in current events and public affairs. For “La Noche,” Visualzink played with light and dark environments to adapt the vibrant graphics, giving the program a fitting nighttime aura.

The 24-hour news set also required an overhaul to match the slick new aesthetic. Visualzink provided generic and custom graphic display systems for the studio. Explainer graphics for on-set video walls received a fresh look as well.

Executing this ambitious 24-hour news transformation pushed Visualzink creatively, the studio noted.