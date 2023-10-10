Denver station preparing to mark 70th anniversary

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Denver’s ABC affiliate, KMGH, is getting ready to make its 70th birthday Nov. 1, 2023, and has started using a special anniversary logo.

The station brands on-air as “Denver7” and uses a variation of the “Circle 7” logo and notably did not attempt to combine the “7” a “0” to form a “70.”

Instead, there is a large, geometric sans serif version of the numeral along with the word “Years” jutting out from roughly the center of the “0.” The word “Celebrating” is included above, so the entire lockup reads “Celebrating 70 years.” The station’s normal logo is typically tucked over a small portion of the lower right of the “0.”

The station also posted a clip from its 50th anniversary celebration 20 years ago.