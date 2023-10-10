Denver station preparing to mark 70th anniversary

By Michael P. Hill

Denver’s ABC affiliate, KMGH, is getting ready to make its 70th birthday Nov. 1, 2023, and has started using a special anniversary logo

The station brands on-air as “Denver7” and uses a variation of the “Circle 7” logo and notably did not attempt to combine the “7” a “0” to form a “70.”

Instead, there is a large, geometric sans serif version of the numeral along with the word “Years” jutting out from roughly the center of the “0.” The word “Celebrating” is included above, so the entire lockup reads “Celebrating 70 years.” The station’s normal logo is typically tucked over a small portion of the lower right of the “0.”

The station also posted a clip from its 50th anniversary celebration 20 years ago.

 

