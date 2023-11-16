Registration opens for 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas

Registration is now open for the 2024 NAB Show, scheduled for April 13-17 (Exhibits April 14-17), at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 2024 show will delve into trends such as artificial intelligence, streaming universes, virtual production, live events, the creator economy and advertising. Serving as the paramount live event driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, NAB Show presents a global stage for industry visionaries and leading companies to shape the future of digital storytelling and elevate audio and video experiences.

This year’s NAB Show introduces Creator Lab, a new destination focused on the innovation within the expanding creator economy. The programming is highly interactive with hands-on workshops and networking events. Experts will cover the most timely of topics such as AI’s role in production, the utilization of video for corporate messaging and the establishment of a resilient infrastructure for the flourishing, creator-first content ecosystem. Renowned curator and author Jim Louderback, alongside veteran journalist and events producer Robin Raskin, are leading the development and vision of this promising an unparalleled experience for attendees.

Another exciting new program that you don’t have to wait until April to get involved with is Propel ME. Set to launch in January 2024 as a digital forum for startups with hosted events on NAB Amplify, it will culminate into an immersive live experience at NAB Show. Trailblazers and tech innovators are encouraged to apply for access to this groundbreaking initiative that only NAB Show could deliver. More details to come.

“Creator Lab and Propel ME epitomize the spirit of innovation we will be spotlighting at the 2024 NAB Show, providing a dynamic intersection where creativity meets technology,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “Amid the swiftly transforming media landscape, it is important that the Show provide unique activations like these to act as a guide to the tech and companies that are redefining the horizons of the entertainment industry.”

NAB Show continues to uphold its status as the leading live event for technological innovations and industry luminaries, structured around the core areas of Create, Connect and Capitalize, offering comprehensive hands-on learning, discovery and networking opportunities.

Noteworthy conference programs and workshops, including the Devoncroft Executive Summit, Post|Production World, Streaming Summit, TVNewsCheck’s Programming Everywhere and Core Education Collection, are set to enrich the event, featuring the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) conference, Small and Medium Market Radio Forum and the Focus on Leadership Speaker Series, among others.

The NAB Show general Call for Speakers is open and accepting applications until December 4. For more information on the event, visit our website, where you can also find details on exhibiting and how to book a hotel.