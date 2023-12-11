CNBC rebrands 11 a.m. hour as ‘Money Movers’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has rebranded the 11 a.m. hour of its dayside programming again.

The slot, which was being used as a third hour of “Squawk on the Street,” is now known as “Money Movers.”

It will be anchored by Carl Quintanilla and Sara Eisen live from Post 9 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Its debut came on the same day CNBC introduced a new logo and complete overhaul of its graphics package, including the famous ticker.

The 11 a.m. hour has been of a wild card for the network. From 2014 to 2021, “Squawk Alley” aired in the spot, which meant most of the morning schedule centered around the “Squawk” brand, which itself is a reference to the old intercom system used on trading floors.

On April 12, 2021, the network launched “TechCheck” in the slot. As its name implies, the program was focused on the business of technology, big tech, and crypto markets and was split-anchored from New York and the San Fransisco area.

The show aired its last show Feb. 17, 2023, though the name was still used for a segment within “Squawk on the Street.”

The name “Money Movers” appears to be a play on the idea of “movers and shakers.”

According to Eisen’s introduction to the show on its first airing, it will be home to “the biggest names on Wall Street to the agenda setters in Washington.”

The “Movers” in the name is also likely a reference to the shifts that stocks typically have throughout the day.