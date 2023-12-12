MSNBC launching live event series helmed by Luke Russert

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has announced it’s launching an event series called “MSNBC Live.”

Luke Russert, son of the late “Meet the Press” moderator Tim Russert, has signed on as host and creative director of the effort.

MSNBC did not announce a specific slate of events, but did say the “intimate” events will originate from both Washington, D.C., and around the country. It’s also not clear if the events will be taped for airing on MSNBC or other platforms.

“MSNBC is a trusted source of news and perspective for millions of viewers and readers, and we’re looking to deepen that relationship even further,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a statement. “Thoughtful, in-person conversations on topics at the forefront of our audience’s minds are a tremendous opportunity to engage in a new way.”

“At these events MSNBC regulars will be talking with some of America’s leading thinkers. It is our hope we can advance important dialogue and reach a measure of understanding as well as remember what makes America great–its unity in diversity and commitment to democratic ideals,” said Russert in the statement. “I want people to leave better informed and inspired to promote positive action.”

SNBC announced today the creation of “MSNBC Live,” an event series launching in 2024, featuring high-profile interviews, expert forums and panels on a local and national scale. Award-winning journalist and bestselling author Luke Russert will return to MSNBC as host and creative director of “MSNBC Live.”

Rebecca Kutler, SVP of Content Strategy at MSNBC, will oversee the development and implementation of “MSNBC Live.” Lauren Peikoff will serve as Executive Producer of Events for MSNBC.

This new series will continue MSNBC’s digital expansion across the web, social, streaming, newsletters and audio while also continuing to invest in original programming on linear. “MSNBC Live” will also add to the momentum and success of the broader NBCUniversal News Group Events strategy across CNBC and TODAY, engaging audiences beyond the screen with meaningful content and first-class production.

Advertisement

“MSNBC Live” was previously the name of the network’s rolling blocks of news coverage. The network abandoned the title in 2021 in favor of “MSNBC Reports” as a way to better emphasize the chops of its journalists. Each hour of “Reports” is typically titled with the permanent anchor’s name, such as “Chris Jansing Reports.”