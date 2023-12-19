Abu Dhabi Media launches studio with flexible, movable video walls

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Abu Dhabi Media (شبكة أبو ظبي للإعلام) has upgraded its broadcast capabilities with the introduction of a new studio and visual identity, working with partners Ideal Systems and ID8 Media.

The broadcaster, which includes networks Abu Dhabi TV and AD Sports, is a state-owned broadcaster based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The broadcast studio, led by systems integrator Ideal Systems, features an interview and anchor desk area.

1,100 square feet of fine-pitch LED screens from LianTronics are included in the space with video wall display processing from redundant H15 NovaStar processors.

The studio includes three primary video walls, with integrated motors to allow movement and pivoting, adding a visual dimension to the studio environment. Ideal also notes the studio includes a unique 7-sided LED display and a movable LED screen in the middle of the seven screens.

The upgrades also include a variety of solutions from Vizrt, including seven Viz Engines powering the video walls along with Viz Multiplay and additional support for augmented graphics with camera tracking from Mo-Sys.

Other technology in the studio includes Sony cameras, Vinten Osprey Elite camera pedestals, Autoscript EPIC-IP teleprompters, ARRI SkyPanel lighting fixtures and a Blackcam robotic camera system in the studio’s grid.

Graphically, ID8 Media created over 11 graphic packages and studio video wall loops for ADM, all integrated with Vizrt and the Viz Engine 5.