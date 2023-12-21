Raleigh ABC becomes latest to debut new group graphics look

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC-owned WTVD in Raleigh, North Carolina, switched to the new group graphics package Dec. 12, 2023.

The implementation so far appears largely the same as at its sister stations, though with a notable distinction that the station is the only one in the group that doesn’t have a logo with at least the suggestion of a circle outside of the network logo.

Instead, WTVD, which brands on air as “ABC 11 Eyewitness News,” has a blocked italic “11,” so the logo entrances tend to shift the circular swirl animation to focus on the smaller ABC globe logo in the lower right of the numeral.

The graphics package, designed by Vivid Zero and driven by unspecified research findings from SmithGeiger, first debuted at WLS in Chicago in June 2023.

