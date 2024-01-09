CBS to host weeklong Super Bowl LVIII festivities at Bellagio Fountains

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS has announced a comprehensive, multiplatform coverage plan for Super Bowl LVIII, leveraging various network divisions for a week of coverage live from the Las Vegas Stripe.

The coverage will be broadcast from a sweeping temporary set at the Fountains of Bellagio from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. The extensive coverage plan includes contributions from CBS Sports, CBS News and CBS Entertainment, as well as CBS Media Ventures.

News programming like “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News” along with entertainment programming including “Entertainment Tonight” and “The Talk” will take up residence in Sin City for the occasion.

CBS Sports

“The NFL Today” – CBS Sports’ pregame show with host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason, JJ Watt, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones will count down to kick-off of Super Bowl LVIII with detailed game analysis, features and interviews, with the spectacular fountains serving as the backdrop.

“Super Bowl Live” – Host Adam Zucker will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts including Matt Ryan, Charles Davis, Kyle Long, Amy Trask, Trent Green, Kevin Carter and Jonathan Jones each night, offering news and analysis. Reporters Aditi Kinkhabwala, AJ Ross and Tiffany Blackmon will also contribute to SUPER BOWL LIVE and additional CBS Sports shows.

CBS Sports HQ – CBS Sports’ free, 24/7 streaming sports news network will provide coverage all week, including more than 40 hours of programming, culminating with an extended Super Bowl LVIII post-game show. Notable daily programming that week includes the PICK SIX podcast and SportsLine’s best bets shows, as well as CBS SPORTS HQ SPOTLIGHT. Advertisement

“NFL Monday QB” – Adam Schein, along with Matt Ryan, Trent Green and Jonathan Jones, will break down all of the quarterback action heading into Super Bowl LVIII.

“That Other Pregame Show” – Host Adam Schein, analysts Amy Trask, Kyle Long, Brock Vereen and Jonathan Jones will offer opinions, analysis, predictions and interviews, with appearances by analysts from THE NFL TODAY.

“We Need to Talk” – CBS Sports’ all-women sports show will air a special episode, hosted by AJ Ross, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Andrea Kremer and Amy Trask.

“The Jim Rome Show” – The afternoon radio show, hosted by Jim Rome, is live Monday through Friday and simulcast on CBS Sports Network. Rome offers compelling commentary on the day’s hottest topics, along with high-profile guests and signature callers weighing in on the day’s biggest sports news.

“Time to Schein” – Adam Schein hosts the hour-long weekday talk show, covering the world of sports with interviews and commentary.

CBS News

“CBS Mornings” – CBS’ award-winning morning news program will broadcast live from location in Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday, delivering original reporting, breaking news, top-level newsmaker interviews and artful storytelling with co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

“CBS Saturday Mornings” will be live from Las Vegas, with co-host Dana Jacobson on-site.

“CBS Evening News” – Norah O’Donnell will broadcast live from Las Vegas, bringing viewers all the action from Super Bowl LVIII, including the latest breaking news from across the country.

CBS Stations – CBS Owned Television Stations and Affiliates covering Super Bowl LVIII will broadcast from the Bellagio during their local newscasts.

CBS Entertainment

“The Talk” – CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show will broadcast live Monday through Friday. Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood will welcome celebrity guests and highlight the happenings in Vegas.

CBS Media Ventures

“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Hosted by Drew Barrymore, the show will tape “Drew’s News” and field segments throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

“Entertainment Tonight” – The Emmy-winning entertainment news show, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, will be with all the stars in Sin City leading up to and after the game. Advertisement

“Inside Edition” – The daily, syndicated newsmagazine, hosted by Deborah Norville, will originate from Las Vegas leading up to the game.

This event represents a significant effort by CBS to provide comprehensive coverage of the Super Bowl across multiple platforms and formats, engaging a wide range of audiences through sports, news, and entertainment programming.